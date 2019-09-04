LETTER: Wrong path to wealth creation

Opinion / Letters

I have recently arrived at a conclusion that answers the question of our economic malaise. Simply, it is about means of production. The bulk of the SA population, and indeed our political leaders, can only stare uncomprehendingly at normal economic activity. For them it presents as a head-scratching puzzle. Where do you start to unpick the code of wealth creation, they implore?

Faced with the daily exhibition of consumption by the fortunate few driving the economy, these economic pariahs search for an opening to participate. In the midst of this head-scratching the gulf between haves and have-nots grows exponentially.

So, under these circumstances what would you do? Well, it’s obvious. Start with a small town civil service functionary, and go all the way up to the president. You place yourself at the turnstiles through which tax money flows and earnestly apply your mind to creaming off this bounty. You’re not sure where it comes from, but you’re not blind. This is money.

If you’re employed, go on strike and squeeze those companies that remain extant until their very pips squeak. If you’re unemployed, use the smallest pretext and take to the streets to burn, destroy and yes, loot. Take it by force. This is where we are now.

Ken Gordon
Via e-mail

