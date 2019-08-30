LETTER: Final countdown

The new growth strategy will make absolutely no difference to the fact that the ANC will destroy the economy and the country within the next three to five years. It is irreversible.

There is a saying that you should not stand so close to the trees that you cannot see the wood. The trees are everything that is the written and spoken every day about the problems with the economy and the fiscal position of the government, and the wood is the socialist and communist ideology of the ANC, which cannot create growth but can destroy it.

As long as the ANC and its allies cling to this ideology the country will eventually be driven over the cliff. Albert Einstein said: “We will never be able to solve problems on the same level of thinking as when we created them.”

The final countdown has already begun; there is no turnaround.

Fanie Brink

Bothaville