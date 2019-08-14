Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We must never forget Hiroshima and Nagasaki

14 August 2019 - 05:00
Shells: Hiroshima was damaged in 1945 after the US dropped a nuclear bomb, killing about 80,000 people. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
I am saddened that there has been hardly any coverage in the SA media of the anniversary of the dropping of the first atomic bombs on Japan 74 years ago.

It is shameful that the world has already all but forgotten the hundreds of thousands of innocent people who became victims when 13km² of ground was turned into an inferno in Hiroshima, and in milliseconds 80,000 civilians were burned or vapourised. Three days later the US hit another civilian target city called Nagasaki, with another 70,000 people atomised.

Unfortunately, the story does not end there because since then hundreds of thousands of people have died slow, agonising deaths from the radiation effects, not to mention all the deformed babies that were born after the explosion.

We must never forget Hiroshima and Nagasaki, not to dwell on the past, but to ensure this never happens again, especially in light of the proliferation of nuclear weapons around the world.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

