LETTER: Apartheid not only to blame

Neva Makgetla’s most recent column was difficult to comprehend (“Jobs growth is there, but not enough to fix apartheid ills”, August 6).

She blames the high levels of unemployment on “joblessness from the 1980s … rooted in SA’s peculiar history. Apartheid laws generated employment for large-scale farming and mining by shutting down alternatives for black people.”

This statement is partly correct but ignores the asinine and destructive policies implemented by the ANC government regarding labour and mining laws.

Moreover, Makgetla fails to mention the impact unions have had on mining profitability with frequent strikes and unreasonable wage demands.

There are other aspects that have also influenced joblessness. The education system has deteriorated to the point where many school leavers are virtually illiterate and innumerate.

The population explosion has worsened the problem as well, not to mention the vacuous ANC ministers in charge of various government entities and departments.

After Stats SA released the latest unemployment figures, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, in his customary moronic way, gave a report-back on a four-day national executive committee meeting but failed to mention the current economic crisis sweeping the country.

As difficult as Makgetla’s piece is to grasp mentally, she advocates a change to government strategy to allocate greater capacity and resources to various programmes. A simpler approach would be to turf out all the vacuous nincompoops occupying government office space and replace them with educated and qualified individuals.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff