NEVA MAKGETLA: The sting of casual racism and sexism We need to change the systems that entrench inequalities and limit opportunities for the majority of South Africans

In a meeting, if a man faces unfair criticism for some argument, he probably just figures it was either part of cosmic unfairness or a misunderstanding. For women, though, the reality is always that it is likely to be at least in part discriminatory. And far too often, when it affects another woman — especially young women of colour — it’s blindingly obvious that they are being marginalised or silenced.