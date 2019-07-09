Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mkhwebane fiddles while home burns

The public protector is on a witch hunt instead of probing potential corruption cases

09 July 2019 - 05:03
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: REUTERS
There is no space to list the huge number of potential corruption cases that have arisen from SA’s various commissions of inquiry, but I’m sure there is plenty of real work there for our famous public protector.

Yet, while we have a country that is in dire financial straits, a president who really looks like he is trying to save us, a public enterprises minister who previously ran an extremely efficient SA Revenue Service and is now trying to save Eskom, the SABC, Denel and more, we have a public protector who is not prepared to see the bigger picture and instead spends her time going after Cyril Ramaphosa and Pravin Gordhan.

Obviously politics is at play. Busisiwe Mkhwebane has to go —soon, please.

Oscar Smith
Via e-mail

