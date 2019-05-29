Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Yes, politics isn’t fair

Lessons from elections in India and SA show corruption charges have no impact

29 May 2019 - 05:01
Narendra Modi. Picture: AFP
Now that the dust has settled on what was probably India’s toughest election since partition, one fact is certain: the curtains are being drawn for the dynastic Gandhi family and its creation, the India National Congress party.

Finance guru Manmohan Singh could not save it from the Bharatiya Janata Party onslaught during the previous election, and this time even a Gandhi scion fared worse, leaving the Congress party in disarray. Despite an election fought on the back of religious violence, bad governance, corruption and demonetisation, the Saffronites overcame all to win.

Lessons from this election (and SA’s) are simple: corruption charges (Modi-Gandhi-ANC) have no impact when contesting an election. Nor do previous bouts of immoral behaviour (Trump-Zuma) count. Welcome to the world of unfair politics.

AR Modak
Robertsham

