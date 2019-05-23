LETTER: Israel is not like SA

Terry Crawford-Browne’s logic is flawed when he asks “why should Palestinians accept Israel’s right to exist any more than South Africans refused to accept apartheid? (Israelis are the perpetrators, May 21).

While many resisted the vulgarity and immorality of apartheid, no-one ever refused SA’s right to exist. One may find serious fault with many of the policies of Israeli governments and the implementation thereof.

However, to call for the annihilation of a state, as Hamas has specifically done in its “Hamas Covenant” through violence and terror — or to deny Israel’s right to exist as a homeland and sanctuary for one of the most persecuted peoples in history, as Hamas’ 2017 update of the covenant does — is simply indefensible.

Rowan Phillips

Faerie Glen