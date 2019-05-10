LETTER: Headline shows bias against Israel

The bias in the headline to your article on the Gaza rocket attacks is so obvious, with its implication of Israeli fault and clear sympathy only for the Gazans (Funerals and debris in Gaza mark deadly start to Ramadan, May 7).

It ignores the fact that Hamas and Islamic Jihad deliberately started the exchange, which resulted in the death of four Israeli civilians, thereby provoking the Israeli response.

Your subeditor could more accurately have written the headline “690 rockets from Gaza target Israeli civilians, killing four. Israel retaliates.”

Martin Behr, Orchards