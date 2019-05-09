LETTER: Plastics ban is not the answer

Nhlanhla Sibisi is entirely correct: SA businesses have a responsibility to offer consumers alternatives to single-use plastics (SA Should Tackle Plastic Seriously, April 24). But an outright ban on any of these is not the answer.

Banning plastic means we’ll have to use alternatives, and all of these have a negative impact on our environment: they require more energy to produce and transport. In a world without plastic our energy consumption would shoot up by 26% and global warming would spike by 56%.

Alarmingly, in 2018 a Danish study found that an organic cotton bag must be used a staggering 20,000 times before it has the same environmental impact as an average plastic carrier bag — that’s 55 times a day for a year.

Plastic pollution in our oceans and environment is disgusting, and unacceptable. We need government to ring-fence the existing plastic bag levy and urgently create adequate waste management systems (including recycling) and infrastructure to prevent plastics from entering the ecosystem at all.

This can also create thousands of new jobs while safeguarding the current 100,000 jobs dependent on the plastics industry. We need to act now.

Anton Hanekom

Executive director, Plastics SA