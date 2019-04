Rowan Phillips regurgitates the puerile Zionist canard that there were/are no Palestinians “No Sovereign State Called Palestine,” (April 23). He demands: “Is there a single coin or monument or any other symbol of Palestinian nationhood from before the founding the state of Israel in 1948?”

I suggest that he checks out Google, on which he will find a recording of Golda Meir declaring: “I’m a Palestinian. From ’21 until ’48 I carried a Palestinian passport.”

Terry Crawford-Browne

Milnerton