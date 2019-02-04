LETTER: No stamps at Post Office

Is Mark Barnes still the CEO of the Post Office, or has he been replaced by someone less competent?

Here is a summary of my local post office’s performance today.

No local standard letter stamps.

No international small letter stamps.

Substitute international small letter stamps have to be hand-written.

No registered letter customer-copy forms (a carbon copy is made on an A4 sheet with the aid of a ruler).

No airmail stickers.

I lacked the courage to ask to use the credit-card machine.

While Barnes is welcome to spend his free time as he sees fit, he should not inflict meaningless statements such as “the marginal utility of money is reached sooner than you think” on Business Day’s readers (“We will be in debt forever and it is going to get worse”, January 22).

Doug Blackmur

West Beach