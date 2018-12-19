LETTER: Zille’s review application against protector is a shoo-in

Helen Zille’s review application against the public protector’s findings against her should be an easy win, since those findings arose from thumb-suck opinions based on standard ANC mud-throwing and misrepresentations, rather than law.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane said Zille intentionally caused harm and offence with her colonialism tweets, which she said were “likely to cause racial tension, divisions and violence in SA”, and that “there need not be actual scenes of racial tension, violence and division to support a finding on the potential effects of a divisive and insensitive statement about the painful history of the majority of South Africans”.

Who would have thought that all Zille said was that there were some benefits that had arisen from colonialism, as she had seen in Singapore? That mild comment was, according to Mkhwebane’s straw-man argument, no different from suggesting that “South Africans ought to look to colonialism and apartheid with gratitude”, which according to her is like asking the Jews to look to the Holocaust with gratitude. Fine, except Zille never said that.

A successful review will not only be a further humiliation and exposé of the public protector but will exonerate Zille and lay bare the cynicism and disloyalty of the DA, which stabbed her in the back and front to further its not-too-successful attempt to garner a few more black votes.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town