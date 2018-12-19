Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zille’s review application against protector is a shoo-in

19 December 2018 - 05:01
Helen Zille. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/THE SOWETAN
Helen Zille. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/THE SOWETAN

Helen Zille’s review application against the public protector’s findings against her should be an easy win, since those findings arose from thumb-suck opinions based on standard ANC mud-throwing and misrepresentations, rather than law.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane said Zille intentionally caused harm and offence with her colonialism tweets, which she said were “likely to cause racial tension, divisions and violence in SA”, and that “there need not be actual scenes of racial tension, violence and division to support a finding on the potential effects of a divisive and insensitive statement about the painful history of the majority of South Africans”.

Who would have thought that all Zille said was that there were some benefits that had arisen from colonialism, as she had seen in Singapore? That mild comment was, according to Mkhwebane’s straw-man argument, no different from suggesting that “South Africans ought to look to colonialism and apartheid with gratitude”, which according to her is like asking the Jews to look to the Holocaust with gratitude. Fine, except Zille never said that.

A successful review will not only be a further humiliation and exposé of the public protector but will exonerate Zille and lay bare the cynicism and disloyalty of the DA, which stabbed her in the back and front to further its not-too-successful attempt to garner a few more black votes.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

Public protector stands by claim Helen Zille’s tweets are racist

In response to Western Cape premier’s legal challenge Mkhwebane says in court papers the colonialism tweets were likely to cause racial tension, ...
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Could Helen Zille get the DA ready to stand with Cyril?

A strong DA is the best way to support Ramaphosa and other reformists in the ANC. Or is it?
Opinion
8 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Vote DA to support the ANC, says Zille

‘Some switched on the telly, some went straight to Twitter,To see if the country had gone down the shitter’  — sheer poetry
Opinion
7 days ago

Most read

1.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Black middle-class voters' ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Nugent is a clear example of how an ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PALLO JORDAN: What does addressing the land ...
Opinion
4.
Like every other ‘Cyrilist’, Peter Bruce is in ...
Opinion
5.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Zondo commission should be ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.