LETTER: Ireland should refresh its memory

As Dara Doyle argues (How Ireland outmanoeuvred Britain on Brexit, December 17), the Irish border backstop is a case of the tail wagging the dog. Any resumption of “hostilities” in Northern Ireland should have little to do with whether the border is “open” or not.

The Irish government must realise that it’s far easier to introduce a border than to remove it. This meandering one has been in place for almost 100 years and, being at the heart of the British Empire, signalled its eventual demise.

If both parts of Ireland had stayed in the EU it could eventually have disappeared, but that is not to be. The Irish now need to persuade their European friends to drop the whole border backstop issue or their World War 2 situation may reoccur.

Winston Churchill, who disliked Irish president Eamon de Valera intensely, didn’t see why food shipped from the US and Canada at great human cost should then be eaten by the Irish. By 1941/42 chalk was being baked into Irish bread and a second famine was a distinct possibility. As popular history relates, it was only the presence of many thousands of Guinness-loving troops in the north that gave the Irish government bargaining power.

If a hard Brexit happens, the Irish will need the British a lot more than they may currently like to think.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay