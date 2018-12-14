LETTER: ANC can’t enforce its authority

I hope Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa will refuse to step down from the ANC’s provincial executive committee in Gauteng. Why should they?

In the Eastern Cape, the de facto mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay metro, Andile Lungisa, has given the ANC and all its structures the middle finger. He has made it clear to everyone that Oscar Mabuyane, the ANC’s Eastern Cape chair, is a paper leader with no real authority.

Lungisa has told the ANC he is not going anywhere. As the power behind the UDM’s puppet mayor, Lungisa is above ANC rules. Not even the national executive committee can tell him what to do. He now calls the National Treasury a rogue unit.

Why should Mahlangu and Hlongwa take instruction from the ANC if it has failed to rein in Lungisa?

Lucas Ntyintyana, via email