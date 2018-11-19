LETTER: Wasted time and resources

I had the displeasure of attending a parliamentary labour portfolio committee meeting on national blitz inspections in the horse-racing industry. It is bewildering why this industry was targeted and took up an enormous amount of time of the department of labour’s inspectorate.

Over and above this, the portfolio committee decided to have a series of meetings discussing this industry, which was not only a waste of time and money but also very strange.

As in all industries, the department of labour found certain errors of noncompliance which were cleared up and sorted out before the final meeting of the committee. Despite this, a parliamentary meeting went ahead with no fewer than nine senior labour officials in attendance in Cape Town. Most of these officials travelled long distances and the cost to the department must have been enormous.

This wasteful expenditure can be ill-afforded when the ministry cannot even allot enough money to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration for the training of new commissioners, who will be needed to monitor and enforce transgressions of the forthcoming labour law amendments.

Michael Bagraim

DA shadow minister of labour