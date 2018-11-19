Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Land reform is only the start

19 November 2018 - 05:04
Picture: 123RF/LOES KIEBOOM
Your report, Investors in the dark on land policy until after 2019 poll (November 16), refers.

The political machinations and legal processes set in motion by the decision of the ANC to press ahead with its expropriation without compensation policy has major implications for many different policy spheres.

Hence, there will be little certainty about the content of policy or the strength of property rights for many years after the 2019 poll.

Property rights are the foundation of every free and open society. They underpin investment decisions and anchor human liberty. They are also indivisible, and the land reform issue is simply being used as the thin end of a much larger property rights wedge.

Allow the state to seize land without compensation and it is a simple matter to expand the precedent to wherever else there is wealth to be extracted. What will play out over the next several years is therefore a battle for SA'ssurvival as a constitutional democracy and thereby its prospects as a free and prosperous society.

Only if we win that battle will we be able to rebuild the society and its economy and give people a realistic prospect of upward mobility. But if the battle is lost an exceptionally difficult economic and political era lies ahead. 

Frans Cronje
CEO, Institute of Race Relations

EDITORIAL: Land reform requires more than a constitutional change

Land reform must take place for reasons of fairness and for the pragmatic reason that it is an essential part of building a sustainable future
Opinion
3 days ago

No clarity on land policy before 2019

Review committee recommends amending constitution to expedite expropriation without compensation
National
3 days ago

Committee recommends amending constitution for land expropriation

Opposition parties, apart from the EFF, are not happy with the decision, but 12 MPs favour the decision
National
3 days ago

World Bank: amending constitution over land is unnerving investors

‘What investors are looking for is certainty ... creating an environment that is reliable, that is certain, is important’
National
4 days ago

