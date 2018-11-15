BREAKING NEWS: Committee recommends amending constitution for land expropriation

Parliament’s joint constitutional review committee formally resolved on Thursday to recommend the amendment of section 25 of the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

It recommended that it be made explicit that this is one of the means that can be used to address the skewed land ownership patterns dating back to the colonial and apartheid eras.

Despite strong objections by various opposition parties, who have indicated that they will launch a legal challenge to block the amendment, the ANC, supported by the EFF (the third-largest party in Parliament) and UDM used its majority in the committee to push through the contentious recommendation.

A total of 12 MPs voted in favour of the motion to amend the constitution with four opposing it.

The committee’s final report and recommendations will now be tabled in the National Assembly for debate, before being forwarded to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for concurrence. Thereafter, another committee in parliament will process the amendment bill. This will include the nuts and bolts of how the clause in question should be redrafted, as well as the precise wording.

The EFF wants this to be concluded before the elections in 2019.

Other opposition parties strongly opposed to the amendment, and the Institute of Race Relations (IRR), have indicated that they are prepared to take legal steps to prevent the “procedurally flawed” amendment to section 25.