LETTER: US political system was deliberately designed on federalism and republicanism

The usually astute Steven Friedman is correct when he says the US is not a democracy, but his criticism is misplaced as this was the express intention of the country’s founders — to establish a country based on the principles of federalism and republicanism.

It would be more appropriate to describe the US as a constitutional republic where states and the federal government share power, with states’ rights subordinate to the constitution. This introduces a level of competition between states that is a breeding ground for successful policy at federal level, and prevents a monopoly of power by the national ruling party as in SA.

The concept of one person one vote having a different impact for different legislative chambers is not unique to the US, many other successful countries with bicameral parliaments have a similar issue. In Australia, Tasmania (population 500,000 ) has the same say as New South Wales (population 7-million) in the Senate.

The US system tries to strike a balance between population (Congress) and territory (the Senate), with the presidency determined by a combination of the two (the electoral college).

There are many legitimate criticisms of the US electoral process highlighted by Friedman — voter suppression and gerrymandering of districts being the worst — but there is a third problem that receives little attention.

The US Congress is too small. Each state gets two senators, but all also have to have at least one congressional representative. So Rhode Island (population 1.1-million) gets two seats with an average of 500,000 population per seat and California (40-million population) gets 53 seats for 750,000 population per seat.

The only way to remedy these defects is to significantly increase the number of congressional representatives to get the disparity between population per seat down across the board. This will reduce the ability of ruling parties in states to gerrymander districts.

As the size of the electoral college that determines the president is calculated as number of congressmen plus number of senators, an increase in the size of congress will tilt the balance back towards a system more representative of the popular national vote.

Suhail Suleman

Claremont

