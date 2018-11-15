Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Failing Post Office must let private players take over

Entity is bleeding money as the new CEO's promises have come to naught

15 November 2018 - 05:01
SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH
SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH

The Post Office is on a race to the bottom. Since the disastrous four-month strike that ended in November 2014, the entity has repeatedly promised strategic turnaround plans to recover lost customers and return to profitability.

Under CEO Mark Barnes, aggressive cost-cutting and cost controls were hailed as the means to arrest declining revenue and restore lost profits, with fresh revenue streams expected from a full banking licence, new e-commerce opportunities and social grant distribution.

These promises remain as empty as our post boxes, as the backlog was supposed to have been cleared in September, then October, and now November.

Losing about R80m every month, the Post Office is only in business thanks to annual billion-rand, taxpayer-funded bail-outs. With mail volume declining the world over, it would be well advised to take good care of its remaining customers.

Its oxymoronic customer-care e-mail service and telephone helplines remain unanswered and do nothing to restore the confidence of its grossly abused customer base.

Perhaps it is time for the Post Office to relinquish its legislated mail monopoly, because if it will not and cannot deliver, give the opportunity to private-sector players who have demonstrated the will, capacity and ability to get the job done.

Cameron MacKenzie MP
Cape Town

EDITORIAL: Post Office scaling a mountain but not at the summit just yet

Post Office CEO Mark Barnes has his hands full turning around the ailing government institution
Opinion
1 day ago

Post Office again fails to clear mail backlog

CEO Mark Barnes says it has taken longer than expected to clear the backlog because of festive season deliveries and increased internet postage
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
BEN TUROK: Reflecting openly on what went wrong ...
Opinion
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Six core characteristics of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: SA’s economy will suffer while Cyril ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa seems powerless to stop ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Post Office scaling a mountain but not ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.