LETTER: Strange stories from Saxonwold

It was interesting to read Ajay Gupta saying he was not at home when Mcebisi Jonas was invited to the Saxonwold “clearing house" by Duduzane Zuma, and that Rajesh Gupta came into the room for a "fraction" of a second to say hello .

If Ajay was not there, how did he know that Rajesh went into the room to say hello? Ajay then says nobody from the family was home. Again, how does he know since he wasn’t there and how did Rajesh pop in for a “fraction of a second" if he also wasn’t there?

How strange that Duduzane Zuma seems to have had complete autonomy to invite cabinet ministers and senior government officials to the Guptas' Saxonwold home for meetings when there were no Gupta family members present. And these people willingly went there!

Mike Edwards

Johannesburg

