LETTER: Gerrie Nel for NPA head

22 October 2018 - 05:03
Gerrie Nel. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
President Cyril Ramaphosa is dithering about the appointment of someone to replace Shaun Abrahams at the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

While he dithers, my fears intensify, that he is searching for somebody who has enough credentials to pass as a lawyer; has a record that is reasonably clear of “state capture” stains; and will pussyfoot around, without rocking the boat, or prosecuting someone too important.

What he needs to do is to appoint someone like Gerrie Nel, and tell him to get on with the job. We can dream, can’t we?

John Price
Via e-mail

