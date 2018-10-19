LETTER: DA’s reckless anti-immigrant message a disgrace

It is utterly disgraceful that a party of liberal origins would do such a thing. As you warn, the risks are immense and the DA may help to set in motion a chain of events, or ignite a fire as you put it, that it cannot control.

You also have to ask; if it is immigrants today, who will be next? If it is politically expedient to pillory one minority group in pursuit of votes then what is to stop the party later turning on others?

Research we have published on immigrants, legal but mainly not, suggests that they are a net benefit to SA. Many immigrant communities are inspirational examples of overcoming social, economic and political adversity to build a better life. Their example and presence in our country should be celebrated as case studies South Africans can learn from.

Frans Cronje

CEO, Institute of Race Relations