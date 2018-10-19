Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA’s reckless anti-immigrant message a disgrace

19 October 2018 - 05:00 Frans Cronje
A foreign woman changes her child's diapers in a camp on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, in this April 15, 2015 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
A foreign woman changes her child's diapers in a camp on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, in this April 15, 2015 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

We welcome and wish to reinforce the warning in your editorial, “DA is playing with fire on immigration” (October 18). For all the bluster about wanting to avoid stigmatising immigrants, it is quite apparent that the leadership of the DA understands that in many quarters its anti-immigrant message will resonate and align the party with racial nationalist and xenophobic sentiment and win it votes.

EDITORIAL: DA is playing with fire on immigration

The focus on immigration comes straight out of the populist textbook Donald Trump preaches from
Opinion
1 day ago

It is utterly disgraceful that a party of liberal origins would do such a thing. As you warn, the risks are immense and the DA may help to set in motion a chain of events, or ignite a fire as you put it, that it cannot control.

You also have to ask; if it is immigrants today, who will be next? If it is politically expedient to pillory one minority group in pursuit of votes then what is to stop the party later turning on others?

Research we have published on immigrants, legal but mainly not, suggests that they are a net benefit to SA. Many immigrant communities are inspirational examples of overcoming social, economic and political adversity to build a better life. Their example and presence in our country should be celebrated as case studies South Africans can learn from.

Frans Cronje
CEO, Institute of Race Relations

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Zulu king’s partnership with ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: Cyril’s hesitancy speaks volumes
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ROB ROSE: Why would Markus Jooste do such a thing?
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
PETER BRUCE: Of all the state's lame ducks, Denel ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: DA is playing with fire on immigration
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: DA is playing with fire on immigration
Opinion / Editorials

Leadership on illegal immigration is not xenophobic, it’s vital
Opinion

SA needs ‘closed’ borders, tighter immigration control, says DA
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.