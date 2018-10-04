LETTER: Jobs focus must be on enterprise

If the jobs summit produces anything of value it will be in spite of itself. It is focused on the wrong issue — jobs. What creates jobs? Enterprise. What is enterprise? The creation of value.

That’s where the focus should be. The government is there to listen. It will be told what politicians can do to enable the creation of value by business such as infrastructure, regulation, laws and the collection and deployment of tax revenue for the common good. For example: decent visa regulations to enable tourism, decent transport systems, and electricity.

Labour is there to listen. It will be told what it needs to contribute for the creation of value by business. There should be rules and conditions around labour’s participation. You can’t start a discussion on value creation with the position that “labour protections are sacrosanct”.

When workers don’t arrive for work on time or cannot do the job we need to be able to get rid of them. What’s wrong with that?

The government and labour need to listen to what business needs. Then, figure things out and come back to business with solutions. Then, and only then, can we have a meaningful discussion on the rules of participation.

Why is there such an acute misunderstanding of these basic principles at the highest levels of government, business and labour? Do they really want to get somewhere with this or are they all just going through the motions?

James Drew

Via e-mail

