LETTER: Why were leaders silent?

It is all very correct for President Cyril Ramaphosa to acknowledge that corruption is hurting the ANC. The problem Ramaphosa and the ANC have is that corruption is deeply entrenched from top to bottom.

Ramaphosa is surrounded by leaders from the Jacob Zuma regime who practised or condoned corrupt practices. They received support from those who benefited from the condonation. Many secretly want to continue to reap the benefits of government contracts, either while in government employ or as favoured loyalists.

Why did Deputy President David Mabuza; secretary-general Ace Magashule; his predecessor, Gwede Mantashe; and Ramaphosa not speak out in the past against the rampant corruption during Zuma’s presidency? They knew that billions of rand was steadily being siphoned off instead of being used for service delivery to uplift the poor.

Did they believe that office-bearers were entitled to help themselves from the state kitty? It seems they believed it was acceptable, because it became normal.

The Zondo commission has heard from some very brave people who spoke out and who are being belittled for their courage. But why did these so-called leaders of the people not speak out against corruption long ago?

Ron Legg

Waterfall