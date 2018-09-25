Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lessons from Brazil flames

25 September 2018 - 05:03
People watch as a fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 2 2018. Picture: REUTERS
The devastating fire that totally destroyed Brazil’s National Museum in Rio should be a stark warning to the curators of our own world-class museums and libraries to make sure that their buildings have the best fire prevention systems in place. Unfortunately, arts and culture, unlike well-funded sports, have a very lowly status in our government’s perception and their annual grants are pitiful.

We need the DA to urgently point this out in parliament before we too suffer the consequences of procrastination.

Andrew Newall
Three Anchor Bay

