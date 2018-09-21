Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Miscreants must pay

21 September 2018 - 05:02
Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

It is now public knowledge that erstwhile mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane tried to bully Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala into reopening the Gupta family’s bank accounts in 2016.

We wait with bated breath for the evidence of Messrs Zwane, Mantashe, Godongwana and others who, no doubt, will refute this.

Representatives of FNB, Absa and Nedbank have testified at the Zondo Commission regarding the closure of Gupta accounts.

We also now know that the turn of phrase — "white monopoly capital, whose conspiracy is to oppress black business" — is a discourse used by the ANC to harangue white commercial entities.

There will soon be sufficient evidence for President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend those involved in state capture, probably long before the conclusion of the Zondo commission. If the president truly wants a united ANC, he would do well not to turn a blind eye to those miscreants who almost destroyed SA.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: President Ramaphosa must go big with ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ROB ROSE: Banking on ignorance
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
There are bigger issues than property rights in ...
Opinion
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa’s halo slips but glory ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
SIMON BARBER: Bob Woodward shows there is method ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.