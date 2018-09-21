LETTER: Miscreants must pay

It is now public knowledge that erstwhile mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane tried to bully Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala into reopening the Gupta family’s bank accounts in 2016.

We wait with bated breath for the evidence of Messrs Zwane, Mantashe, Godongwana and others who, no doubt, will refute this.

Representatives of FNB, Absa and Nedbank have testified at the Zondo Commission regarding the closure of Gupta accounts.

We also now know that the turn of phrase — "white monopoly capital, whose conspiracy is to oppress black business" — is a discourse used by the ANC to harangue white commercial entities.

There will soon be sufficient evidence for President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend those involved in state capture, probably long before the conclusion of the Zondo commission. If the president truly wants a united ANC, he would do well not to turn a blind eye to those miscreants who almost destroyed SA.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff