LETTER: SA must identify criminals

Xenophobia is prevalent across SA and is the perfect weapon citizens and the police use to blame all the crime and other ills of society on foreigners. Evils ranging from housebreaking to cybersecurity breaches, hijackings, rape, cash-in-transit heists, farm attacks and murder, among others, are laid at the feet of those who we feel have no right to be here.

Unfortunately, the police lack the manpower, ability or commitment to apprehend these criminals and conveniently hide behind the oft-repeated mantra that "they" have returned to their own countries. But as with most failing national government departments, facts are distorted and reality is concealed.

I would suggest that the best way to justify or lay to rest these accusations is for the department of correctional services to provide statistics on how many prisoners are non-South African citizens and what crimes they have committed. This will set the minds of South Africans at ease.

We are masters at refusing to hold ourselves responsible for the damage done to our reputation and our land, supposedly perpetrated by others. Let’s get the numbers. It shouldn’t be too difficult.

Bev Goldman Via e-mail