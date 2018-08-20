LETTER: De Lille’s victim mentality

Patricia de Lille’s assertion that she worked with the investigators and has cleared her name is dishonest to say the least. Cutting a deal a few days before a public disciplinary process is far from clearing your name.

The DA repeatedly said De Lille had delayed the investigations for more than 10 months and that the motion of no confidence against her was only brought to compel her to face the party’s disciplinary committee.

It has also been revealed that the Bowman Gilfillan investigation has been severely delayed because of a lack of co-operation by several key people involved, including De Lille.

For months De Lille begged the DA to charge her, and when it finally did, she changed her tune. All of a sudden she agreed to resign as the mayor of Cape Town, and only then did the party agree to withdraw the charges against her. I am sure it was more important for the DA to get back to good governance and a focus on service delivery after the delays she caused.

De Lille needs to stop playing the victim and become more accustomed to embracing the truth.

Ingrid Moore Via e-mail