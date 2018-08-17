LETTER: Sugar duty no silver bullet

While the increase in the sugar import duty from a $566/ton dollar-based reference price to $680/ton should indeed be welcomed, the reality is that this is no silver bullet for our struggling industry (Rob Davies aids embattled sugar industry with higher import duty, August 15).

For months cheap sugar has been dumped in SA, exacerbated by a period of several weeks in which zero tariffs were charged due to an apparent administrative error. Like many in the industry, we are grateful to the International Trade Administration Commission for addressing this shortcoming, which has had a disastrous impact on sugar imports to SA, but as an industry there is still much to do to weather this storm.

With strong partnerships we can ensure the livelihoods of the thousands of South Africans currently employed. This approach will continue to foster developmental growth.

Rex Talmage

Vice-chair: South African Cane Growers’ Association

