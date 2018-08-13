LETTER: Twilight of the toilet zone

So a toilet-building project in India has had lots of positive results, leading Mark Barnes to suggest that SA embark on its own one (Start spending now, even if it is just on installing more toilets, August 7).

One of the first things done by the ANC upon gaining power was to embark on a toilet-building project. I do not have personal knowledge of the ins and outs, but I do remember travelling through the old Transkei and noting new toilets outside many houses along the road.

In the Free State, the ANC embarked on a state-funded development where stands were made available with nothing but flush toilets without enclosures.

The Western Cape also embarked on a project to provide toilets. The first such project followed the same route as the Free State, which led to a public outcry. This resulted in a new project with enclosed toilets that had to be shared.

We regularly read of sad cases where small children lost their lives in longdrops at schools. I cannot understand this, as the state embarked on a project 20 years ago to build toilets at all schools without such facilities.

None of this country’s toilet-building projects resulted in the benefits referred to in Mr Barnes’ column.

Sorry Mr Barnes, I doubt if your toilet-building suggestion will have the same results as those that flowed from the Indian project.

Sarie Lapping

Morningside