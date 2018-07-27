LETTER: Congestion takes its toll

Leo Caroto’s suggestion on e-tolls seems to me to offer the worst of all the possible options (Easy solution for e-tolls, July 25). He recommends that the e-toll system be retained but that there be a low, flat rate.

It is the very concept of tolling for urban roads that has been rejected by users. This mass opposition has led the Gauteng ANC to resolve that they should be scrapped (ANC vows to ‘permanently terminate’ e-tolls, July 24).

Tolls on Gauteng’s freeways appear to be on their way out.

That leaves the question not so much of how new roads are to be financed but rather how the demand for inevitably limited urban freeway road space is to be managed. The Gauteng e-tolls offer discounts for vehicles using the roads outside the peak in an attempt to reduce peak-period traffic.

Demand for urban road space expands to fill the space available. We need only consider how quickly the additional lanes and junction capacity provided on the N1 as part of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Scheme have become seriously congested in the peaks.

Free marketers tend to say we can have rationing by price or rationing by congestion. If the public won’t accept rationing by price, what are the alternatives to rationing by congestion?

Paul Browning

Moreleta Village