LETTER: Land solutions on hand

Mpho Rammutla is correct that "redistributed land without the requisite support fails to unlock its true value" (Post settlement support, June 20). But his proposed solution to give emerging farmers land with commitments of "subsidies" and "a helping hand" are vague and impractical.

In rural areas in particular the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment are exacerbated by the deep emotional wounds of land dispossession. This profound sense of injustice is set against an existing land reform framework that is sound but for its critical implementation. Insufficient budget; corruption; nonexistent practical, comprehensive and functional support networks for emerging farmers; poor (often absent) communication with stakeholders; and prevailing policy uncertainty are all preventing meaningful and immediate land reform.

But there are solutions that can be delivered, and quickly. The transfer of title into the hands of beneficiaries is a known essential if we’re to release land’s full potential. Where it is not possible to provide title, provide a lease contract or any other instrument that will secure the exclusive use of the land by a farmer and which will be honoured by a communal authority, the state, a municipality, church authority or any other owner of land.

Government should also align payment cycles of production grants and loans with production cycles, while financial institutions could offer favourable terms for procuring equipment. State commodity organisations can help train extension officers on practical aspects, or offer basic training on financial literacy for especially emerging farmers. Wool growers, the sugar industry, Grain SA, Hortgro and many other organisations and communities are already assisting black farmers with training, market access and other areas, and this should be leveraged and scaled up.

Shared transport schemes to help get cheaper product to market quicker, and digitised training, knowledge and skills transfer are also simple, effective solutions.

The point is, some of the answers to agricultural land reform already exist. What is being done to make them work and ensure long-term profitability and sustainability?

Christo van der Rheede

Deputy executive director, AgriSA