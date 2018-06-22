LETTER: Fix the run down Post Office

Doug Blackmur’s experience at the Big Bay Post Office is replicated at the Clareinch Post Office (Pot luck at the post office, June 19).

The staff have for months had to put up a sign indicating that all their bank card machines are not working; they can only process cash payments.

This is symptomatic of a whole broken system. Behind that post office, the red boxes have missing fire extinguishers. Stolen?

The postal yard has massive potholes. A downpipe is missing below a gutter.

Please, Mark Barnes, make these categories of brokenness your priorities as SA Post Office CE!

Keith Gottschalk Claremont