LETTER: Silent trio embolden Juju

I am utterly disappointed with Dali Mpofu, Zwelinzima Vavi and Pravin Gordhan. I expected more leadership from them.

How can Mpofu keep quiet as Julius Malema spews hatred, especially towards our Indian compatriots? Why is he not saying anything? The birth of the EFF was supposed to represent an age of enlightenment. As for Vavi, he has allowed himself to become a puppet of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA — the same workers who are sabotaging the power grid today were dancing not long ago as they welcomed Gupta general Brian Molefe back at Eskom.

Phakamani Hadebe has been in the hot seat at Eskom for less than six months and is doing his best to clean the Zuma/Gupta stains. We will all have to make sacrifices until Eskom is stabilised.

The current load shedding is a result of selfishness bordering on treason.

Surely Vavi must realise these things?

It was disappointing that Gordhan rewarded this bullying by undermining Hadebe. This will send the message that using violence and sabotage as negotiating tools is acceptable.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail