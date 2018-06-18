LETTER: The real threat to peace

Terry Crawford-Browne writes that the Israeli arms industry is a threat to world peace (Israel’s vile arms trade, June 14).

The real threat to world peace are people of his ilk, who fan the flames of hatred against only one people. Placing the blame of all the world’s problems on Israel (read Jews) is a blood libel as old as history itself, and it is the likes of Crawford-Browne who perpetuate this and see only evil when looking at a Jew as the only villain in this complex world.

Israel is not the only country selling arms to Myanmar and other countries. Perhaps Crawford-Browne needs to look at Russia and China, among others, whose arms sales dwarf those of Israel. Someone who considers himself an expert on the arms industry would know this better than most, but he would never reduce it to print as it would negate his theories about the Jews.

It is the miracle called Israel that really gets up Crawford-Browne’s nose. In a mere 70 years Israel has developed into not only the regional economic, industrial and military power but has created a free society for all its inhabitants, who enjoy every right and privilege of the democracy that it is. In a mere 70 years, Israel has surpassed its Arab neighbours in every field of endeavour — they remain in a quagmire of despotic and corrupt leadership instead of advancing with the times.

Allan Wolman

Rosebank, Johannesburg