LETTER: Taiwan not part of China

Li Xinzhu alleged that an earlier letter from YY Hsu had been "politically motivated" and "in total disregard of facts" (Taiwan is part of China, May 16). I, however, beg to differ. The notion that Taiwan is part of China is a total fabrication.

Ever since the Republic of China (ROC) government relocated to Taiwan in 1949, Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China have been two separate entities and the two have no jurisdiction over each other. The authorities in Beijing have never exercised sovereignty over Taiwan or other islands currently administered by the ROC, a fact for almost 70 years.

Taiwan has its own territory, people, government, laws and currency. The Taiwanese people simply demand that China respect the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and Taiwan’s space in the international community.

D Mohaud

Via e-mail