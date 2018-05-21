LETTER: Airmail link has collapsed

If RW Johnson thinks he has a problem with letter delivery (Post Office not up to task, May 16), how about this: I was in the UK in February and posted six books to myself. Five went surface mail and one airmail, posted on February 22. The surface mail books have all arrived, but the airmailed book hasn’t. On March 2 I posted one standard letter, again airmail, to a relative in England. That hasn’t arrived either. So it looks as if the airmail link has collapsed. I wrote a letter of complaint to the SA Post Office head office. No reply, of course.

John Larn

Via e-mail