Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Journalist’s name sullied

18 April 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
I write in support of your editorial (Framed from the grave, April 17). Although I know of the work of two of the journalists mentioned as spies, one of the three, Nomavenda Mathiane, is known to me personally. I know her as a person of impeccable integrity and honesty.

It is a disgrace that Pascale Lamche should besmirch her good name as she has done, the more so since the film was aired after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had died. One cannot sue the dead, but Lamche should be made to pay for her disgraceful smear.

Arthur Konigkramer
Durban

