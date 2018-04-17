Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Just enjoy the singing

17 April 2018 - 05:30
Picture: AFP PHOTO/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
- Picture: AFP PHOTO/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
Image:

Please tell your theatre reviewer, Chris Thurman, that if he wants to vent about racism, Nazism and Donald Trump, he should do so on the politics page and not the arts page (Hills are alive with the great right-wing illusion, April 13).

His so-called review of the stage production of The Sound of Music was a waste of newsprint. It’s a sad soul indeed that can’t enjoy one of the greatest musicals of all time on its own terms, and for its own sake.

Robert Gentle
Honeydew

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Basic education thrown under the bus — and it ...
Opinion
2.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Watch out for Jacob Zuma and ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Framed from the grave
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Has truth become a casualty of Winnie’s rejection ...
Opinion
5.
CAROL PATON: Removing the stench of state capture ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.