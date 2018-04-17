LETTER: Just enjoy the singing

Please tell your theatre reviewer, Chris Thurman, that if he wants to vent about racism, Nazism and Donald Trump, he should do so on the politics page and not the arts page (Hills are alive with the great right-wing illusion, April 13).

His so-called review of the stage production of The Sound of Music was a waste of newsprint. It’s a sad soul indeed that can’t enjoy one of the greatest musicals of all time on its own terms, and for its own sake.

Robert Gentle

Honeydew