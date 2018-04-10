LETTER: Bigger pie, bigger slice

Ben Turok repeats the old socialist and anti-business mantra that failed us over the past quarter of a century (Wealth gap a throwback, April 5). It implies that only the government can lead us to success.

Why can we not learn from the countries of Southeast Asia, where medium and small businesses were positively and effectively encouraged? Make the pie bigger, then everyone’s slice should be bigger.

Only when mindsets change sensibly will we have a chance of success.

Kevin Gill

Via e-mail