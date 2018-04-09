Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nationalists are the threat

Peter Bruce: Afrikaners are not ‘fascists’, and it’s the nationalists who pose a threat

09 April 2018 - 05:30
Members and supporters of several nationalist organisations march in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS
Leon Crafford is deluded if he thinks I have called Afrikaners "fascists" (Bruce should bury hatchet, April 4). They are not, and many are my friends and heroes. Afrikaner nationalists, however, are a menace to our society, as are Italian nationalists, English nationalists and nationalists of every other hue to their societies.

Afrikaner nationalism delivered us the National Party, which for 40 years ground our nation to a pulp and from which mess we are now trying to emerge.

Crafford should try to not get in the way.

Peter Bruce
Parkview

