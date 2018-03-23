LETTER: Social cohesion is an imperative for sustainable, inclusive growth

By his account, the government raised $2bn in two weeks, which thwarted economic collapse. Reflecting on why this happened, the ambassador noted that nearly everyone in Korea felt they had a personal stake in the economy and their collective future was at risk. Talk about the power of social cohesion!

Since 1961, the South Korean economic miracle is unparalleled in human history. As an audience, we reflected on how that scenario might play out in SA … agreeing it would probably not play out quite like that here. I suggest that one of the key reasons is because of our collective "unconscious bias", especially relating to the "stewards" of our economic capital (which have historically been white men and continue to be, primarily, to this day).

I sense there remains a deep rooted prejudice (fundamentally unconscious in most instances) that SA cannot be a success story and that the "stewards of economic capital" have perceived a need to ensure Corporate SA diversifies our businesses to more "stable" economies, such as Australia, the UK, Northern and Eastern Europe and the US.

An argument could be made that, on the whole, this has proven to be less than an optimal deployment of our capital.

Many white South Africans no longer feel like they belong (although I suspect most never really thought of themselves as African) and, as a collective, we keep our emigration options open, while ensuring our capital is moved to "safe havens" offshore. Superficially, I understand this, while I also ask myself, why.

It has been said that affluent South Africans (black and white) have one of the highest standards of living in the world, yet we spend absurd amounts of money "protecting" our unique privilege. It is debatable whether our world-leading Gini co-efficient is sustainable, but there is no doubt it is unethical. Despite this, we justify and defend our privilege.

Finally, reflecting on the quality of the recent debate about land expropriation, I believe that the unconscious prejudices are exposed when our collective psyche jumps into self-preservation mode, revealing the subconscious fears that the "blacks"/Africans will never be able to manage this responsibly and there is a collective anxiety among the owners of capital/land. This is probably in direct contrast with our conscious thoughts regarding the many ethical leaders that have stood for what is right within the governing party, at great personal risk.

As such, I find it intriguing to think that we (white South Africans), contemplate that leaders of the calibre of Nlhanlha Nene, Mcebisi Jonas, Pravin Gordin and our new President would create a land tenure regime that is subject to the vagaries of the political leaders at the time. While we may know that this is not accurate at a cognitive level, our emotional response to the current debate exposes our unconscious bias, betraying our hidden prejudices.

The leaders listed above have no "Plan B" and have shown their commitment to lead in the best interests of SA, and all its citizens, both current and future generations, without the need for a back-up plan.

In an increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) globally connected world, we need to acknowledge that the unintended consequence of our decisions often exceed our wildest expectations. I would suggest that black economic empowerment (BEE) and employment equity (EE) legislation has possibly exacerbated the feeling of "not belonging", alienating many of the owners/stewards of our economic capital and, in many instances, it has actually served to reinforce stereotypes and prejudices that were planted during the apartheid regime.

Given this, I suggest we need to seriously explore how we create awareness around our unconscious biases and how we intentionally lead a more inclusive agenda, both in the public and private sector. We need to co-create an inclusive vision for our country — 30 years from now, focusing on our commonalities and ensure we are all aligned on our purpose and the vision. Planning how we get there, is always subservient to the "why we want to get there. So, too, in business. To quote Simon Sinek, "Martin Luther King Jr never said ‘I have a plan’, he said ‘I have a dream!’. Let’s co-create our dream, then let’s plan how to realise it.

Grant Kelly

Sandton