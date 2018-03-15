LETTER: Celebrating some ANC faithful aims at punishing others

I don’t think the SABC apparatchiks and board follow any criterion when deciding to celebrate the centenaries of people who were involved in the struggle. It is based on gut feeling.

Last year the SABC and ANC celebrated the centenary of Oliver Tambo. It was all over radio and television and the private media, electronic and print, also jumped on the bandwagon. If it’s based on those who were once ANC presidents — and why confine it to former ANC presidents — it is inconsistent.

Why didn’t the SABC celebrate Dr James Moroka’s centenary in 1991, Dr AB Xuma’s in 1993 and Albert Luthuli’s in 1998? If it’s based on those who were jailed on Robben Island, why did they not celebrate the centenaries of Govan Mbeki in 2010, Walter Sisulu in 2012 and Zeph Mothopeng in 2013? If it is based on outstanding theoreticians, why did they not celebrate Anton Lembede’s centenary in 2014, AP Mda in 2016 and IB Tabata in 2009?

All those except Tabata were once members of the ANC, with Mothopeng, Lembede and Mda having been members of the ANC Youth League. Mothopeng and Mda subsequently left the ANC but Lembede died a member of the youth league. Why is he being ignored?

What did Lembede do? He is being punished by both the SABC and ANC for the purity of his ideological predilection. He was unapologetically a dyed-in-the-wool Africanist.

As a public broadcaster, SABC should stop its partisanship and celebrate and/or commemorate equally all those who took part in the struggle, who include PAC founding president Robert Sobukwe, whom the SABC and ANC loathe so much.

Sam Ditshego

Via e-mail