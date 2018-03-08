Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Redshirts foment hatred

08 March 2018 - 05:30
An EFF rally in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
An EFF rally in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Three cheers for Tim Cohen. At last the media are calling the EFF out for what it is – not blackshirts or brownshirts, but red-shirted, fully fledged, racist fascists! (A desperate, terrible, historic land mistake, March 5)

Having absorbed the lessons of Hitler and Goebbels at their worst, they are trading in demagoguery, spouting lie upon lie, fomenting racial hatred and economic nihilism and practising thuggery in Parliament, intent on destroying any goodwill that may have been built up in our population over the last 24 years.

A weak-kneed, vacillating ANC and a bewildered, divided DA are allowing political power to slip into the embrace of this poisonous gang of ruffians, whose antics are embraced by a sensation-seeking media.

Boris Yawitch
Riviera

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Will Zuma unleash his Zulu zealots in the face of ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: The big unanswered questions about ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Julius Malema’s contempt for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa is courting trouble with ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Unfit to be the public protector
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.