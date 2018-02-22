LETTER: Get SA’s stolen funds back

In light of recent developments in SA, I suggest our criminal court’s sentencing regime be expanded to include that a criminal convicted of major financial crimes, the proceeds of which have been sent abroad, should be held in prison at least until such time as all the ill-gotten gains in question are returned to this country.

A punitive sentence is of itself both costly to the state and produces no benefit to it.

In many cases, a substantial portion of the stolen funds has been sent abroad by the time the Asset Forfeiture Unit gets to freezing local bank balances.

Robert Stone

Linden

