LETTER: Get SA’s stolen funds back

In light of recent developments in SA, I suggest our criminal court’s sentencing regime be expanded to include that a criminal convicted of major financial crimes, the proceeds of which have been sent abroad, should be held in prison at least until such time as all the ill-gotten gains in question are returned to this country.
A punitive sentence is of itself both costly to the state and produces no benefit to it.
In many cases, a substantial portion of the stolen funds has been sent abroad by the time the Asset Forfeiture Unit gets to freezing local bank balances.
Robert Stone
Linden
Please sign in or register to comment.