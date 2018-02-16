Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Truly a blinder by Cyril

16 February 2018
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Peter Bruce (Spare us the fussing over Zuma’s ejection, February 15) is quite right that Cyril Ramaphosa "has played a blinder" to rid the country of Jacob Zuma so quickly and with so little fuss.

Ramaphosa came to power in December with the most narrow of majorities in his party and quite possibly, at first, a minority on its national executive committee.

Six weeks later he has united the party around him, commands a comfortable majority across all its major decision-making structures and is set to lead it to an electoral majority of well over 60% when South Africans next go to the polls.

Now an equally formidable challenge awaits in the economy.

Frans Cronje
CEO, Institute of Race Relations

