Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The gravy is just too nice

07 February 2018 - 05:30
Mzwandile Masina. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Image:

How I enjoyed Simon Lincoln Reader’s most recent column, particularly his comment about Ekurhuleni’s village idiot, Mzwandile Masina (Zuma’s legacy of fools, flops and fiddling, January 26). This is the man who promised us all that he would resign as mayor if Cyril Ramaphosa was elected to the leadership of the ANC. Six weeks after Ramaphosa’s victory we are still waiting for that day to arrive.

What a golden opportunity has been presented for the DA to pour scorn and ridicule on Masina as he hangs on to his seat on the gravy train. However, the spineless DA, following its usual course of impotence in matters political, does and says nothing.

DL Cox
Kempton Park

