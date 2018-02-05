LETTER: Dangerous to rush the bill

It is ludicrous to believe that the Department of Labour, with all its lawyers and consultants, could have made the "mistake" of changing the definition of the word "worker" in the National Minimum Wage Bill (Our mistake, Department of Labour concedes, February 1).

When the minister was challenged by me in the labour portfolio committee on January 31, she could not answer whether independent contractors would fall under the umbrella of the national minimum wage. It would be tantamount to destroying millions of careers in SA if they did.

The national minimum wage legislation has a clause stating that no one can be paid for less than four hours worth of work on any particular day. Can you imagine a true independent contractor demanding four hours of work and the requisite payment after doing a job taking five minutes? Can you imagine engaging any task-based worker to wipe the window of your vehicle and you are obliged to pay for four hours of work?

It is my contention that this was not the intention or the agreement struck at Nedlac. The department is in disarray due to trying to rush through the legislation to meet Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s May 1 deadline.

When challenged about this deadline and the need to consult roleplayers and the public, the minister merely said that was the aim and it was for Parliament to decide whether the deadline could be met. Due to this rush and desperation to get the legislation passed, the parliamentary portfolio committee on labour restricted question time — there was not enough time for a proper explanation from the department.

It is my sincere belief that the amendments to the various pieces of the labour law will lead to decades of litigation and confusion. Over and above this, I do not believe the Department of Labour is anywhere near ready to even try to implement, let alone oversee, such changes.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesman