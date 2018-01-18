Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Anti-global post office?

18 January 2018
A 7kg parcel destined for Mauritius took 10 days by post from Cape Town to OR Tambo. There it sat for four weeks. Each tracker enquiry was met with "delayed".

I haven’t received my weekly UK magazine for six weeks, the last was dated November 18.

Perhaps South African Post Office CE Mark Barnes could earn his salary by "straight talking" at the post office distribution centre at OR Tambo, instead of telling us his "global story", about which others have told us already.

Brian Alt
Rondebosch

